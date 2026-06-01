Over 33,000 dengue cases and 19 deaths reported so far in 2026

A total of 33,572 dengue cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka so far this year, according to health authorities.

Community Health Specialist Dr. Thushani Dabrera said that 8,321 dengue cases were recorded in May alone, highlighting the continued spread of the disease across the country.

The highest number of cases has been reported from the Colombo District, Gampaha District and Kurunegala District.

Dr. Dabrera noted that 72 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions have been identified as high-risk areas for dengue transmission.

According to the latest figures, the Western Province accounts for half of all reported dengue infections, while the Southern Province contributes 16 percent and the Sabaragamuwa Province accounts for 9 percent of the total caseload.

Health authorities have also urged the general public to remain vigilant and take measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites as the country continues to battle the spread of dengue.