Oil prices extend gains after Iran suspends talks with the US

Oil prices are rising more sharply after Iranian state media reported Iran had suspended talks with the United States, dashing hopes that a deal towards ending the war could be agreed in the coming days.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, gained 6% to trade at $97.02 a barrel shortly before 10 a.m. ET. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, climbed around 7.5% to $93.93 a barrel for delivery in July.

The latest moves come after hopes for a US-Iran deal had sent Brent crude down 19.3% in May, its biggest monthly decline since March 2020 when pandemic lockdowns began, according to Deutsche Bank analysts.

Brent is still well below the high of $114 a barrel at which it settled on April 5, but roughly 25% higher than it was just before the US and Israel attacked Iran.

“Anything under $100 (a barrel) is pricing a good outcome,” Neil Wilson, a strategist at investment bank Saxo wrote in a note.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies