24 killed in 19 road accidents during Vesak holidays

A total of 24 individuals were killed in 19 road accidents reported across the country during the two Vesak holidays on May 29 and 30, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W. P. J. Senadeera.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today (1), DIG Senadeera said that 29 major accidents, 96 minor accidents and 19 property-damage-only accidents were also reported during the two-day period.

He noted that the vehicles involved in the fatal accidents included 15 motorcycles, three three-wheelers, two lorries, two private buses and a cab.

Among those killed were 13 pedestrians, seven motorcyclists, one pillion rider, one cyclist, one driver, and one passenger.

Police have urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise greater caution on the roads following the sharp rise in fatalities recorded during the Vesak holiday period.