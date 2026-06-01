Triple Elimination initiative begins in Sri Lanka for pregnant mothers

Triple Elimination initiative begins in Sri Lanka for pregnant mothers

June 1, 2026   10:01 pm

Sri Lanka has launched its ‘Triple Elimination’ Programme across all maternal clinics in the country from today (1), expanding efforts to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases from mother to child.

Under the programme, pregnant women will now be screened for the presence of the Hepatitis B virus through blood tests conducted at maternal clinics island-wide.
Health authorities stated that the testing will be carried out at all maternal healthcare facilities across the island.

Sri Lanka has already been implementing a ‘Dual Elimination’ Programme aimed at preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis through routine blood screening of expectant mothers.

The programme was recognised as a success when the country received certification from the World Health Organization in 2019 for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis.

Sri Lanka has since continued to maintain these achievements and has received further recognition and commendation from the World Health Organization for sustaining these public health standards.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Derana's 24-hour 'Vesak Dansala' concludes successfully; 40,000 devotees participate in the event

Derana's 24-hour 'Vesak Dansala' concludes successfully; 40,000 devotees participate in the event

''SL must be prepared to implement reforms'' GSP+ facility key for exporters to access EU market (English)

''SL must be prepared to implement reforms'' GSP+ facility key for exporters to access EU market (English)

Fuel prices increased again; Bus operators demand 5% fare hike, Tuk fare also likely to go up (English)

Fuel prices increased again; Bus operators demand 5% fare hike, Tuk fare also likely to go up (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Massive turnout as Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala kicks off at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Massive turnout as Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala kicks off at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankans commemorate Vesak Poya; devotees invoke blessings island-wide (English)

Sri Lankans commemorate Vesak Poya; devotees invoke blessings island-wide (English)