Triple Elimination initiative begins in Sri Lanka for pregnant mothers

Sri Lanka has launched its ‘Triple Elimination’ Programme across all maternal clinics in the country from today (1), expanding efforts to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases from mother to child.

Under the programme, pregnant women will now be screened for the presence of the Hepatitis B virus through blood tests conducted at maternal clinics island-wide.

Health authorities stated that the testing will be carried out at all maternal healthcare facilities across the island.

Sri Lanka has already been implementing a ‘Dual Elimination’ Programme aimed at preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis through routine blood screening of expectant mothers.

The programme was recognised as a success when the country received certification from the World Health Organization in 2019 for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis.

Sri Lanka has since continued to maintain these achievements and has received further recognition and commendation from the World Health Organization for sustaining these public health standards.