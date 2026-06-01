Donald Trump says Iran going silent would be very good

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran hasn’t yet informed the US it is cutting off talks, but suggested he had no problem waiting out Tehran until it agrees to an acceptable deal.

“I think we’ve been talking too much, if you want to know the truth. I think going silent would be very good,” he told NBC News in a phone interview.

He said the development did not mean the US would restart full-scale military operations.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to go and start dropping bombs all over there,” he told NBC. “We’ll just go silent. We’ll keep the blockade. Blockade is a piece of steel.”

Trump, who has insisted he feels no pressure to reach a deal quickly, maintained he had leverage over Tehran.

“I think I can wait as long as they want,” he said.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies