-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district.



Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere, particularly after 2.00 pm, the Met. department predicts.



There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.