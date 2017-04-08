CJ clarifies need for legislation that may directly benefit masses

-

Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Justice K Sripavan has expressed the need for legislation that may directly benefit the masses and all those approaching the courts in quest of justice.



While inaugurating SAARCLAW Conference to mark its 25th anniversary in Karachi, he has added that Saarc countries must make concerted efforts in this regard, and agreed with his Pakistan counterpart that both bar and bench must play their role for the cause.



Emphasising the need for speedy and affordable justice, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation presents an ideal forum through which states can come together for efficient dispensation of justice.



Saarc has been most successful when it comes to people-to-people cooperation and SAARCLAW is a testament of such cooperation where judges, lawyers, legal academics and law students come under one roof to share experiences and expertise, he said.



-Pak Observer

-Agencies