No action against pro-government politicians - Namal

Hambantota district MP Namal Rajapaksa has slammed the police over its frailer to take action against pro-government politicians though it possesses enough evidence to charge them.



He expressed this view while speaking at an event held in Kurunegala.



Rajapaksa also went on to say the government has however failed to ‘prove allegations’ though police take numerous attempts to file cases against them.



However, Minister Rajitha Senaratne while speaking at a meeting held in Galle has vowed the government would not hesitate to take legal action against its members when necessary.