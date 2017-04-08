Back to Top


Cannabis plantation raided in Katharagama

File photo

Cannabis plantation raided in Katharagama

January 29, 2017  02:09 pm

-

On receipt of intelligence tip-off, the Coast Guard personnel attached to the Coast Guard Station Kirinda in coordination with Police Special Task Force Katharagama, during a search carried out in the general area of Thanamalwila, have managed to apprehend a person with 26.5 kg of venison. 


The apprehended suspect along with the stock of meat was handed over to Thanamalwila Police for further investigations.


On the same day, the same group of troops also raided a mass scale cannabis plantation in Katharagama area and destroyed nearly 3,000 well-grown plants of cannabis in the cultivation ground by setting them on fire, the Navy said in a statement today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

MOST VIEWED VIDEO STORIES