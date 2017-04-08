Cannabis plantation raided in Katharagama

-

On receipt of intelligence tip-off, the Coast Guard personnel attached to the Coast Guard Station Kirinda in coordination with Police Special Task Force Katharagama, during a search carried out in the general area of Thanamalwila, have managed to apprehend a person with 26.5 kg of venison.



The apprehended suspect along with the stock of meat was handed over to Thanamalwila Police for further investigations.



On the same day, the same group of troops also raided a mass scale cannabis plantation in Katharagama area and destroyed nearly 3,000 well-grown plants of cannabis in the cultivation ground by setting them on fire, the Navy said in a statement today.