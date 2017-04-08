Back to Top


One killed, three injured in head-on collision in Kotadeniyawa

January 29, 2017  04:09 pm

- By admin

One person was killed and three others injured after two motorbikes collided head on in Kotadeniyawa on Sunday, police said.


According to police, two persons have sustained life-threatening injures following the accident and they are receiving treatments at the Kurinegala hospital.


The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old who was a resident of Ambagahalanda area in Kotadeniyawa. His remains are deposited at the Dambadeniya hospital pending a post-mortem.

