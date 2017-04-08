Back to Top


Hambantota clash: four more get bail

January 30, 2017  12:05 pm

- By admin

Four of 29 persons arrested over the clash in Hambantota have been released on bail and the rest of the suspects were remanded until 13 February, Ada Derana reporter said. 


The suspects were further remanded when the case was taken up for hearing at the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court on Monday. 


At least 21 people, including three police officers, were injured in violent clashes between Sri Lankan government supporters and protesters marching against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake. Police also used tear gas and water cannons to try to break up the clashes, which took place as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was attending the opening ceremony for the industrial zone development project, located near the port city of Hambantota.

