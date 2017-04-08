Back to Top


Delimitation Committee report to be gazetted within a month

January 30, 2017  12:17 pm

- By admin

Provincial Councils and Local Govt Minister Faizer Mustapha has informed the Supreme Court that the Delimitation Committee report will be gazetted within a month, Ada Derana reporter said.


This was informed when a Fundamental Rights petition filed by the PAFFREL was taken up for hearing on Monday morning.


However, while clarifying the Delimitation Committee had to take some time to conclude its task, Minister Rajitha Senaratne earlier said the final draft will be gazetted on 31 January.


The report of the committee, with the signatures of all five members, was handed over to Faiszer Musthapha on 17 January.

