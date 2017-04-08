Discussion to be held over Ranjan’s remarks

- By admin

Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara has summoned several officials of the Gampaha Divisional Secretariat office for a meeting on Monday, it was reported.



Accordingly, several officials including the District Secretariat and the Divisional Secretariat of Divulapitiya will attend for discussions with the Minister of Public Administration and Management this afternoon.



The state employees of the Gampaha district also resorted to a strike and boycotted duties since this morning in protest against remarks made by Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake on the District Secretariat of Divulapitiya.



This came after the Social Empowerment and Welfare Deputy Minister had slammed the District Secretariat using strong words over an issue regarding illegal sand mining in Akaragama area. However, Ramanayake has also stressed that he is ready to apologize from the official under several terms.



The Deputy Minister has also charged that UPFA MP Indika Anuruddha and his family members are also allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Akaragama. “I repeatedly challenge Anuruddha to sue me. I have enough evidence against him,” he said.