The Department of Registration of Persons (DRP) stated that there are over 300,000 voters on the voting list without a valid National Identity Card.

Commissioner General of the Department of the DRP Viyana Gunathilake stated that the voters without an NIC were not able to obtain their cards as they did not produce the relevant documentation.

The DRP launched a special program to provide people without a valid NIC and are unable to produce their birth certificate where an NIC may be obtained after obtaining a special document signed by three relatives and a Grama niladhari officer.

The DRP established a special unit to process these applications before the Local Government polls.