New fuel storage complex to be built in Kolonnawa

December 23, 2017   10:01 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The Ministry of Petroleum Resource Development stated that a new fuel storage complex will be established in Kolonnawa in the near future. 

Ministry officials stated that the new complex will be able to store an additional 10 tanks of fuel. The complex will house three petroleum storage tanks with a capacity of 11,200 metric tonnes and a diesel storage tank with a capacity of 12,600 metric tonnes.    

Speaking to the media Minister Arjuna Ranatunga stated that the government will seek the aid of India to develop the Trincomalee oil reserves. 

