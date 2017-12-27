ACPMRA warns of a Eco-friendly polythene shortage from January

The manufacture of Eco-friendly polythene products will undergo a shortage from next January, said the All Ceylon Polythene Manufacturers and Recyclers Association (ACPMRA).

The polythene manufactures hesitate to manufacture polythene under the new rules and regulations introduced by the government recently, said its secretary Anura Herath.

“If there is a change in government policy on polythene, we can manufacture polythene without undue fears” he said.

In the meantime, the Central Environmental Authority says that tax concessions will be given to polythene manufacturers to import ingredients needed to manufacture polythene.

The polythene manufacturers will also be given 50% of the amount needed to buy machinery for the manufacture of polythene, from January the CEA said.

Island-wide raids will be carried out to arrest individuals and institutions which produce polythene illegally and legal actions will be taken against such individuals and institutions, the CEA said.

According to the industry, 80% of Sri Lanka’s annual polythene production is in HDPE (high-density polyethylene) considered to be stronger and low cost and the rest 20% in LDPE (low-density polyethylene). Due to its high strength HDPE is considered to be more harmful to environment than LDPE.

Annually Lankan HDPE manufacturers produce around 40 million kilos of HDPE polythene-which was banned from September 1.