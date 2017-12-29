Archaeology Dept takes over Sampur stupa site

The Department of Archaeology has decided to take over the site where a historical stupa in Sampur was bulldozed by a group of culprits.

Necessary steps will be taken to conserve the site said Director General of Department of Archaeological P.B. Mandawala.

A team of Archaeologists discovered ruins of a Stupa dating back to Anuradhapura era during an excavation done in Sampur, on November 11.

However, day after the discovery the site was bulldozed to ground by a group of individuals.

Meanwhile the Maga Sangha accused the government and the responsible parties for not paying due attention to the incident.

Making a statement Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said that a special discussion regarding the matter was held with the participation of Minister, the Secretary of Buddha Sasana and Religious Affairs, the Police and Governor.

“The police told us that they found who is behind this. We won’t let go of this easily. The destruction of these historical ruins has affected us greatly. Although we don’t publicize it we will take necessary measures in this regard” the Speaker said.

According to the Archaeological Department, the perpetrators involved in the disaster will be subjected to severe punishment.