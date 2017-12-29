High Commissioner of Seychelles calls on Commander of Eastern Naval Area
December 29, 2017 12:24 pm
The High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to Sri Lanka, HE Conrad Mederic paid a courtesy call on the Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nimal Sarathsena at the Eastern Naval Command Head Quarters yesterday (28 December).
They held cordial discussions on several matters of bilateral importance and mutual interest. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark this occasion.
- Sri Lanka Navy