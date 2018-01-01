There will be no change in govt after LG elections  PM

There will be no change in govt after LG elections  PM

January 1, 2018   12:11 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that there will be no change in government after the Local Government election and that it is only a platform to select representatives for all Local Government institutions. 

Speaking at an event in Hatton, the Premier stated that all the allies of the UNP are prepared to join forces yet again to elect Local Government representatives in the same manner that a new President centered around the UNP was elected in 2015. 

He further stated that the government took steps to increase the number of Local Government institutions for Nuwara Eliya following a request made by Minister Palany Thigambaran. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories