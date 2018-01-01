There will be no change in govt after LG elections  PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that there will be no change in government after the Local Government election and that it is only a platform to select representatives for all Local Government institutions.

Speaking at an event in Hatton, the Premier stated that all the allies of the UNP are prepared to join forces yet again to elect Local Government representatives in the same manner that a new President centered around the UNP was elected in 2015.

He further stated that the government took steps to increase the number of Local Government institutions for Nuwara Eliya following a request made by Minister Palany Thigambaran.