Robbers throw chili powder and steal Rs 14.5 million

Over Rs 14 million in cash has been stolen by robbers armed with ‘chili powder’ from a small lorry transporting the money cigarette whole sale agent to be deposited at a bank in Nuwara Eliya this morning (2).

Police said that three suspects had arrived in a three-wheeler and blocked the path of the lorry at Park Road, Nuwara Eliya at around 8.20am today.

They had broken one of the windows of the vehicle before throwing chili powder at the face of the lorry driver and the passenger -an accountant at the agency.

They had also broken a window of the vehicle before stealing the bag containing the money and then made off towards the Nuwara Eliya town

In addition to the cash, a cheque valued at Rs 3.7 million was also inside the stolen bag, according to police.

Nuwara Eliya Police has launched a special investigation in order to track down the suspects while the police K9 unit had also reportedly been deployed to assist in the man hunt.