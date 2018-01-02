Four injured in shootout at Nagalagam Street

January 2, 2018   05:36 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A shooting incident has been reported at Nagalagam Street in Colombo, a short while ago.

At least four individuals have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot injuries following the shooting.  

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that they were injured in a shootout between two groups which had occurred at around 4.30pm today (2).

The shooting was the result of a clash between the groups while Grandpass Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects, who have been identified, police said.

Deputy director general of the national hospital Dr Kumara Wickramasinghe stated that of the four persons admitted to the hospital, two are in critical condition. 

