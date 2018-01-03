Rajapaksa says his image rightfully belongs to flower bud

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that although many are in need of his image for the upcoming Local Government election, only those contesting under the symbol of the ‘flower bud’ are its rightful owners.

Addressing the campaign launch of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo today (2), he said this in reference to various parties and groups utilizing his image for election campaigning.

The launching ceremony was attended SLPP Chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris, NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa, PHU leader Udaya Gammanpila, DLF leader Vasudeva Nanayakkara and other party leaders affiliated with the Joint Opposition.

UPFA MPs Kumara Welgama, Chamal Rajapaksa, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Dullas Alahapperuma, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, C.B. Ratnayake, Johnston Fernando, S.M. Chandrasena, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Gamini Lokuge, Bandula Gunawardena, Dilum Amunugama and Namal Rajapaksa were among those present on the occasion.