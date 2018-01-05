Harin and Namal speak on Bond Commission report

Harin and Namal speak on Bond Commission report

January 5, 2018   10:14 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure Minister Harin Fernando says that the Bond Commission was established due to the good governance government.

The Minister pointed out that such a recommendation has not been made by a commission in the history of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile UPFA MP Namal Rajapaksa says that the process of the Bond Commission should continue without any interruption so as to implement the recommendations mentioned in the Bond Commission report.

He pointed out that no opportunity should be given for anybody avoid implementing the recommendations in the report while pointing the finger at the alleged corruptions of the former government.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories