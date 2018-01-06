Public services should not collapse due to election-related work - President

Daily public services of state sector organizations should not collapse due to election-related activities of the upcoming Local Government elections, emphasized President Maithripala Sirisena.

Government institutions or property are strictly prohibited to be used for election propaganda activities, the President said.

It is the responsibility of the secretaries to the Ministries to look into this matter, the President said.

President Sirisena made this statement at a meeting held with the Ministry Secretaries at the President’s Office, according to the President’s Media Unit.



The development targets and plan for 2018 should be implemented from the very beginning of the year and the public should be made aware of the development activities carried out at the ministry level, the President added.