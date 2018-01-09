Road closure from CKE due to New Kelani Bridge project

January 9, 2018   06:09 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Due to the commencement of construction of the proposed new bridge in Kelaniya, the traffic exit from Colombo-Katunayake Expressway (CKE) to Colombo-Kandy Road, at New Kelaniya Bridge towards Kelaniya and Wattala will be closed with effect from tomorrow (Jan. 10).

The Road Development Authority (RDA) said that motorists going towards Colombo can use the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway as usual.

 However, motorists coming from Colombo-Katunayake Expressway and going towards Kelaniya and Wattala by using exit ramp at New Kelaniya Bridge are advised to use the alternative routes:

 Motorists coming from Colombo-Katunayake Expressway towards Kelaniya and Peliyagoda can use Peliyagoda Interchange to enter Colombo-Kandy (A1) Road.

Motorists coming from Colombo-Katunayake Expressway towards Wattala and Peliyagoda can use Peliyagoda Interchange to enter Colombo-Negombo (A3) Road. 

