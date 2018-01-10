-

President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the officials in charge of the Uma Oya project, to hasten the development of the project for the people to enjoy the benefits of the Uma Oya project.

The President made these instructions at the progress review meeting of the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment at the Ministry auditorium, yesterday (9).

At the meeting, the President inquired from the officials in great detail on the operational aspects of the Uma Oya irrigation project, its future plans and the financial situation.

At this meeting the progress of units under the ministry, the projects of Mahaweli conducted under foreign funding and also the environmental projects, and the institutions under the Ministry that create revenue were also reviewed.