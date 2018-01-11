UN child rights committee to review Sri Lanka

-

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child is meeting in Geneva from 15 January to 2 February to review children’s rights in eight countries including Sri Lanka, according to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The other countries being reviewed include Guatemala, Panama, Seychelles, Spain, Solomon Islands, Palau and Marshall Islands.

The Committee, which is composed of 18 independent experts, monitors how States that have ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) are complying with their obligations.

During the meetings in Geneva, Committee members will hold question and answer sessions with the respective government delegations.

The Committee’s final evaluation will be based on the written report and replies submitted by the State party, and the information provided supplied by the delegation as well as by other UN bodies and NGOs.

The sessions will be held at Palais Wilson, Ground Floor Conference Room, in Geneva, on the following dates: Sri Lanka (15 – 16 Jan), Guatemala (16 – 17 Jan), Panama (17 – 18 Jan), Seychelles (18 – 19 Jan), Spain (22 Jan), Solomon Islands (23 Jan), Palau (24 Jan) and Marshall Islands (29 Jan).