Chinese national arrested for assaulting Singaporean

A Chinese national had been arrested by Chilaw Police for allegedly assaulting a Singapore national.

Zoo Licai, 57, was arrested over the incident which had occurred in the Ambakadawila area in Chilaw last evening.

The victim of the attack, Eagrian Zoo, reportedly runs a sea cucumber breeding centre in the area.

The arrested suspect had been employed at that establishment while he had carried out the attack following an argument between the two of them yesterday.

Police said the Chinese national was arrested based on a complaint made by the Singaporean to the police emergency hotline.