The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka says that it held an open court hearing to decide whether the President’s term is five or six years.

The court said it will convey its decision to President Maithripala Sirisena.

Chief Justice Priyasath Dep yesterday appointed a five-judge bench the reference application forwarded by the President seeking an opinion whether it is constitutional for him to serve for a period of six years in the office of President.

The matter was taken up before a Supreme Court five-judge-bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Justice Eva Wanasundara, Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice K.T. Chitrasiri today (11).

President Maithripala Sirisena, in terms of Article 129 (1) of the Constitution, has referred to the Supreme Court the following question for consideration and for an opinion to be submitted to the President on or before January 14, 2018.



“Whether, in terms of Provisions of the Constitution, I, as the person elected and succeeding to the office of President and having assumed such office in terms of Article 32(1) of the Constitution on January 9 2015, have any impediment to continue in the office of President for a period of six years from January 9 2015, the date on which the result of my election to the office of President was declared.”