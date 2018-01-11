Wimal served indictments over Rs 75 million in earnings

Indictments were served today on National Freedom Front (NFF) leader Wimal Weerawansa over the alleged unlawful earnings of money and assets estimated to be worth around Rs 75 million when he was serving as a minister in the former government.

The Colombo High Court served the indictments when the case filed by the Bribery Commission last year was taken up for hearing today.

Afterwards, the court ordered the UPFA MP released on two personal bonds of Rs 500,000 each, Ada Derana reporter said.