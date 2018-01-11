Wimal served indictments over Rs 75 million in earnings

Wimal served indictments over Rs 75 million in earnings

January 11, 2018   05:24 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Indictments were served today on National Freedom Front (NFF) leader Wimal Weerawansa over the alleged unlawful earnings of money and assets estimated to be worth around Rs 75 million when he was serving as a minister in the former government.

The Colombo High Court served the indictments when the case filed by the Bribery Commission last year was taken up for hearing today.

Afterwards, the court ordered the UPFA MP released on two personal bonds of Rs 500,000 each, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories