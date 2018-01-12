Capsized Sri Lanka boat found in Maldives

January 12, 2018   08:20 am

Maldives coast guard on Thursday discovered a capsized Sri Lankan fishing boat in Maldivian waters.

Coast guard spokesperson captain Ibrahim Azim said the fishing vessel was found 73 miles off the coast of Shaviyani Atoll around 1.15pm on Thursday.

The coast guard was now trying to tow the vessel to Raa Atoll Maduvvaree island, Azim added.

Several fishing vessels from both Sri Lanka and India were reportedly adrift in Maldivian waters following Ockhi cyclone late last year.

-Avas Online

-Agencies

