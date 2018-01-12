Nurses to launch island-wide strike over the introduction of fingerprint system

The strike action launched by Nurses attached to the Colombo National Hospital and Eye Hospital opposing the introduction of a Fingerprint Attendance System is scheduled to conclude at 7 am today(12).

This move was in support to the strike action launched by the Nurses’ Union of Sri Jayawardenapura National Hospital.

However, the authorities have failed to provide solutions to the strike action launched by nurses attached to Sri Jayawardenapura National Hospital.

Today marks the tenth consecutive day of the strike action launched by nurses attached to Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital.

However, the authorities have not taken steps to resolve the issue.

The Nurses Union attached to the Sri Jayawardenapura National Hospital launched a strike action over the introduction of a Fingerprint Attendance System.

Meanwhile, National Whip of All Ceylon Nurses Union, S.B.Mediwatte said that an all island strike action will be launched if issues are not addressed within today.