6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmars southern region

January 12, 2018   10:39 am

- XinhuaNet
An earthquake of 6.0 magnitudes hit Myanmar’s Bago region in the early hours today, said the Meteorology and Hydrology Department of Myanmar.

The earthquake struck at 00:56 a.m. local time.

The epicenter was 27.3 km west-southwest of Phyu city in Bago region.

It was also followed by two shallow 5.3-magnitude aftershocks within a few minutes, a statement from the Myanmar Earthquake Committee said.

The earthquake was felt across the country including Yangon, Taungoo, Phyu, Pyi and Nay Pyi Taw cities, a department official told Xinhua.

There were no reports of any casualties from the earthquake so far.

