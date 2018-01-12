- XinhuaNet

An earthquake of 6.0 magnitudes hit Myanmar’s Bago region in the early hours today, said the Meteorology and Hydrology Department of Myanmar.

The earthquake struck at 00:56 a.m. local time.

The epicenter was 27.3 km west-southwest of Phyu city in Bago region.

It was also followed by two shallow 5.3-magnitude aftershocks within a few minutes, a statement from the Myanmar Earthquake Committee said.

The earthquake was felt across the country including Yangon, Taungoo, Phyu, Pyi and Nay Pyi Taw cities, a department official told Xinhua.

There were no reports of any casualties from the earthquake so far.

-Foreign Sources-