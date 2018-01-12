President urges to elect disciplined political representatives

-

President Maithripala Sirisena said that decent people’s representatives should be elected to the local government institutions to achieve the development plans of the country in a speedy manner.

The President stated this addressing a public rally held at Hingurakgoda, yesterday (11) evening, the PMD reported.

President said that people should fulfill their duty in a responsible manner in this election as it is the first step to rectify the errors and create a people friendly, corruption free political culture in the country.

We should elect disciplined political representatives for the Local Government institutions as it is the first step of creating national political leaders, the President said. He added that with the emergence of clean, honest people’s representatives in the Local Government institutions, the whole political culture would turn into the right direction.

President Sirisena emphasized that he will not allow any of the people’s representatives elected under the SLFP banner to commit erroneous activities and further said that as the Chairman of the SLFP he will take that responsibility.

On this occasion several prominent UNP activists in Moragaswewa, Ulpath Wewa, Giritale, Ulkatupotha, Hathgampaththuwa, Siriketa divisions joined the SLFP extending their support to the President.