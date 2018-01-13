Pakistan to step up trade inroads into Sri Lanka

-

The third edition of Pakistan Single Country Exhibition in Sri Lanka would go a long way in setting the foundations for greater people-to-people connectivity and mutual economic growth, a minister said on Friday.

“Pakistan has excellent diplomatic and economic relations with Sri Lanka, which is amongst the top focus countries for greater trade relations,” said Pervaiz Malik, the minister for commerce and textile, after co-inaugurating the expo with Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo.

Expressing happiness over the overwhelming response at the opening day of the event, Malik said Pakistan was one of the rapidly emerging economies of the world with a business- friendly environment aimed at achieving micro-economic stability in the country.

Shahid Ahmad Hashmat, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo, said the exhibition was aimed at promoting and strengthening the business interests between the two countries.

“The exhibition will provide a great opportunity to Sri Lankan business houses to meet visiting companies from Pakistan through B2B interactions,” Hashmat said.

He expressed the hope that the people of Lanka would not only have the opportunity to witness the varieties of Pakistan’s countless and extremely diverse products but will also enjoy their shopping at the exhibition.

According to the statement, event has been organised by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in association with the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, featuring leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers of engineering products, auto parts, agro products, textile & clothing, designer wear, handicraft & traditional textiles, pharmaceuticals, cutlery, furniture, carpets, marble, and services.

The event was attended by Sri Lankan ministers, parliamentarians, several important personalities from Lankan business and trade sectors along with diplomatic corps and a large number of people from different walks of life. The exhibition will remain open until 14th January 2018 for general public.

- The News International

- Agencies