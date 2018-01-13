President launches Pakistan exhibition

-

Pakistan launched its single country exhibition in yesterday (12) to showcase its products and services.

According to the Pakistani High Commission, leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers were showcasing their items such as engineering products, auto parts, agro-products, textile and clothing in the exhibition.

The event was held at the conference hall BMICH in Colombo. Along with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Pakistani Minister for Commerce Mohammad Pervaiz Malik and Pakistani High Commissioner Shahid Ahmad Hashmat attended the event.

The Pakistani high commissioner, in his opening remarks, said this exhibition was aimed at promoting and strengthening the Sri Lanka-Pakistan business interests.