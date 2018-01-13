US officials requested that I divulge sensitive govt information  Jaliya Wickramasuriya

The legal representatives of Mr.Jaliya Wickramasuriya, the former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States of America issued a communiqué to inform the public of the open warrant issues for the arrest of Mr.Wickramasuriya by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an open warrant for the arrest of Jaliya Wickramasuriya on January 5, 2018. Accordingly the legal representatives of the former Ambassador issued a statement to provide lucidity to the ongoing trial.

It was stated that Mr.Wickramasuriya did not under any circumstance refrain from complying with the Court and State officials. It was further stated that at no point did the former Ambassador abscond Court sessions or fail to appear beforethe judiciary when summoned.

Jaliya Wickramasuriya was disallowed from travelling outside of the United States by emigration officials when he attempted to travel to a foreign country for medical reasons. The former Ambassador was seeking medical treatment outside of the US for a medical condition that was initially treated within the USA.

It was also revealed that US officials attempted to sway Mr.Wickramasuriya by offering him unhindered travel should he divulge official government information of the occurrences within Sri Lanka during the final stages of the civil war. The former Ambassador rejected all offers made by US officials to safeguard the integrity of the nation.

The complete communiqué if provided below,

ඇමරිකාවේ හිටපු ශ්‍රී ලංකා තානාපති ජාලිය වික්‍රමසූරිය මහතාගේ නීතිඥයින් විසින් නිකුත් කල සම්පූර්ණ නිවේදනය by deranapics on Scribd