Pettah OIC transferred over suicide of 17 year old detainee

The Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Pettah Police Station has been transferred with immediate effect in relation to the suicide of a 17 year old detainee at the Pettah Police Station.

Accordingly the OIC has been transferred to the Batticaloa Police Station under the instructions of the IGP and the Naitonal Police Commission.

A 17-year-old detainee committed suicide at the Pettah Police Station by hanging himself inside a cell on January 11.

Police said the teenager was arrested with a stock of cannabis earlier this month, at Bastian Mawatha in Pettah.

The suspect, a resident of Kirimanagama in Haputale, had allegedly used his own clothes as a noose to hang himself inside the cell he was locked-up in.

The body of the teen has been placed at the Colombo National Hospital while investigations have been launched into the incident under the instructions of an ASP.