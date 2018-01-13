Pettah OIC transferred over suicide of 17 year old detainee

January 13, 2018   03:20 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Pettah Police Station has been transferred with immediate effect in relation to the suicide of a 17 year old detainee at the Pettah Police Station. 

Accordingly the OIC has been transferred to the Batticaloa Police Station under the instructions of the IGP and the Naitonal Police Commission. 

A 17-year-old detainee committed suicide at the Pettah Police Station by hanging himself inside a cell on January 11.

Police said the teenager was arrested with a stock of cannabis earlier this month, at Bastian Mawatha in Pettah. 

The suspect, a resident of Kirimanagama in Haputale, had allegedly used his own clothes as a noose to hang himself inside the cell he was locked-up in. 

The body of the teen has been placed at the Colombo National Hospital while investigations have been launched into the incident under the instructions of an ASP. 

