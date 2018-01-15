Container truck crashes into railing of Southern Expressway

A container truck veered off the road and hit the protective fence of the Southern Expressway earlier this morning (15).

The container truck transporting wooden planks from Kadawatha – Pinnaduwa faced the accident in Bandaragama Baddegoda area.

No casualties or injured were reported from the incident however damage was caused to the protective fence.

Ii is believed the container crash was caused by the driver briefly falling asleep.

Meanwhile the transportation of Southern Expressway in Bandaragama- Baddegama was limited to one lane, as the container was not withdrawn from the place where the accident occured due to a technical error, Ada Derana Correspondant reported.