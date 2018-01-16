Govt signs MoU with India for cooperation in information technology

-

Sri Lanka and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Colombo on Monday for cooperation in the field of information technology and electronics, a statement from the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Monday.

Sri Lankan Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Harin Fernando and visiting Indian Minister of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad signed the MoU.

The statement said the scope of MoU includes e-governance, e-learning, tele-medicine and cyber security.

The Indian minister is visiting Sri Lanka from January 14 to 17.

- Xinhua

- Agencies