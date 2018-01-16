Govt signs MoU with India for cooperation in information technology

Govt signs MoU with India for cooperation in information technology

January 15, 2018   11:00 pm

-
Ad

Sri Lanka and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Colombo on Monday for cooperation in the field of information technology and electronics, a statement from the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Monday.

Sri Lankan Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Harin Fernando and visiting Indian Minister of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad signed the MoU.

The statement said the scope of MoU includes e-governance, e-learning, tele-medicine and cyber security.

The Indian minister is visiting Sri Lanka from January 14 to 17.

- Xinhua
- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories