Altercation in Parliament may have been planned  Speaker

Altercation in Parliament may have been planned  Speaker

January 16, 2018   09:59 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya revealed that the situation of turmoil that ensued at Parliament on January 10, may have been a planned event to instigate political instability. 

Issuing a communique, the Speaker stated that the Parliamentary Security Division had reason to believe that the events that ensued that day were planned by certain politicians. 

The Speaker further stated that MP Dinesh Gunawardene had incessantly lamented over the delay of receiving the report on the Bond scandal. 

During parliamentary sessions on January 10, the Speaker informed that house that the report will be presented to all members of Parliament on January 17. 

 As soon as he made this statement MP Dinesh Gunawardene and several other members of the opposition caused a situation of unrest by entering the floor of the house to disrupt the Prime Minister from delivering his address. 

The Speaker gravely condemned the actions of several parliamentarians that day, stating that they are supposed to set a peaceful and moral example to society. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories