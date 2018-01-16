Govt has gravely neglected the Tamil community  Sampanthan

Leader of the Opposition R.Sambanthan stated that it is disappointing that the government has not provided a final resolution to several pressing problems ailing the Tamil community.

He further went on to state that the government has neglected the needs of the Tamil political prisoners causing severe unrest in several areas.

The turning of a blind-eye to the war crimes committed against the Tamil community during the civil war has also raised caused for concern R.Sampanthan said.

In his closing remarks the leader of the Opposition stated that the government has always had a personal agenda and that the people have been gravely overlooked.