Navy apprehends 16 Indian fishermen

Navy apprehends 16 Indian fishermen

January 16, 2018   01:43 pm

-
Ad

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 16 Indian fishermen along with 4 fishing trawlers for engaging in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan territorial waters yesterday (15).

They were apprehended in the seas northwest of the Delft Island and northeast of the Kachchativu Island by Fast Gun Boats and Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command. 

The seized trawlers were retained at SLNS Elara in Kareinagar. 

Meanwhile, the apprehended fishermen were brought to SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurei and handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward legal action, Sri Lanka Navy said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories