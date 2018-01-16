Navy apprehends 16 Indian fishermen

-

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 16 Indian fishermen along with 4 fishing trawlers for engaging in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan territorial waters yesterday (15).

They were apprehended in the seas northwest of the Delft Island and northeast of the Kachchativu Island by Fast Gun Boats and Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command.

The seized trawlers were retained at SLNS Elara in Kareinagar.

Meanwhile, the apprehended fishermen were brought to SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurei and handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward legal action, Sri Lanka Navy said.