The JVP are of the belief that the Tamil National Alliance has failed to service the needs of the Tamil Community within the northern and eastern regions of Sri Lanka.

JVP member MP Bimal Rathnayake stated that the JVP has the resilience and political acumen to accomplish a task that the TNA failed miserably to do.

MP Bimal Rathnayake made this declaration while addressing a political rally in Jaffna.