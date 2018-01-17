Govt is full of weda beri Tarzans  Wimal

Govt is full of weda beri Tarzans  Wimal

January 17, 2018   11:59 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF) Wimal Weerawansa stated that the country has not progressed in any field under the guidance of the current government. 

Speaking to the media at a gathering in Bingiriya, Wimal Weerawansa stated that most of the leaders of the government are akin to the local fictional media personality ‘weda beri Tarzan’. 

He further went on to state that no female group came forward to protest against the withdrawal of the gazette on liquor. 

The Leader of the NFF however stated that even though the President dismissed the proposed liquor gazette, there still exists a possibility of it being enacted. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories