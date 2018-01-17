Govt is full of weda beri Tarzans  Wimal

Leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF) Wimal Weerawansa stated that the country has not progressed in any field under the guidance of the current government.

Speaking to the media at a gathering in Bingiriya, Wimal Weerawansa stated that most of the leaders of the government are akin to the local fictional media personality ‘weda beri Tarzan’.

He further went on to state that no female group came forward to protest against the withdrawal of the gazette on liquor.

The Leader of the NFF however stated that even though the President dismissed the proposed liquor gazette, there still exists a possibility of it being enacted.