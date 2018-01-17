Petition on CMC nomination list rejection dismissed

Petition on CMC nomination list rejection dismissed

January 17, 2018   04:24 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition filed by the National People’s Party challenging the rejection of its nomination list for the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC). 

The National People’s Party (Jathika Mahajana Pakshaya) filed a petition before the Supreme Court on Jan. 1 seeking a court order preventing Local Government elections for the CMC.

The party sought a stay order pending a court decision on the rejection of its nominations list for the CMC.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories