Petition on CMC nomination list rejection dismissed

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition filed by the National People’s Party challenging the rejection of its nomination list for the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

The National People’s Party (Jathika Mahajana Pakshaya) filed a petition before the Supreme Court on Jan. 1 seeking a court order preventing Local Government elections for the CMC.

The party sought a stay order pending a court decision on the rejection of its nominations list for the CMC.