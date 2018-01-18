Ranjith Zoysa removed from SLFP Organiser post

Ranjith Zoysa removed from SLFP Organiser post

January 18, 2018   12:18 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

UPFA MP Ranjith De Zoysa has been removed from his post as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Chief Organiser for the Rakwana Electorate in the Ratnapura District. 

He has been replaced by G.K. Upali Chandrasena, who received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (18).

The President’s Media Division confirmed that the new appointment was made after the former SLFP Organiser for Rakwana Ranjith De Zoysa was removed from the post. 

