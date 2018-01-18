Former CJ Mohan Peiris summoned to appear at court

The Colombo Chief Magistrate has issued notice on former Chief Justice Mohan Peiris and two others, who have been named as defendants in a case filed by the Bribery Commission, to appear before the court.

Accordingly former Chief Justice Mohan Peiris, Court of Appeal Judge A. H. M. D. Nawaz and former Secretary to the Power and Energy Ministry M. M. C. Ferdinando were summoned to appear at the court on March 08.

A charge sheet presented by the Bribery Commission was taken into consideration before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara today (18).

The charge sheet states that two investigative committees had had made recommendations that irregularities had taken place when purchasing properties for the Lanka Electricity Company (Private) Limited.

It also alleged that by preventing legal action from being taken despite the findings of the committees, the then Chief Justice Mohan Peiris and then Solicitor General A. H. M. D. Nawaz had committed a crime under the Bribery Act.

The Bribery Commission has also named 20 witnesses and 19 exhibits in the charge sheet.