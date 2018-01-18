All possible action taken based on Weliamuna Report: SriLankan Airlines

SriLankan Airlines said that contrary to popular belief, the Board of Directors of the national carrier have taken all action possible to address the internal and disciplinary issues highlighted in the J. C. Weliamuna Report.

Due to numerous News Paper articles and other interested parties who have referred to the J.C. Weliamuna Report time and time again, the airline today issued a response to “put things into perspective” and clarifying the position of the actions taken by the Board of Directors of SriLankan Airlines Limited.

The then Minister of Ports, Shipping & Aviation, Arjuna Ranatunga in February 2015 appointed a Board of Inquiry headed by attorney-at-law J.C. Weliamuna.

The terms of reference of the Board of Inquiry was to conduct a preliminary investigation and ascertain whether there was prima facie evidence of abuse of power by the Board of Directors and the Senior Management of SriLankan Airlines prior to the appointment of the current Board, irregularities in the procurement/or leasing of Aircraft, whether due process has been followed in the procurement of goods and services valued at over Rs 25 MN and whether there have been external interferences adversely affecting the smooth functioning of the Airline.

On the instructions of the Cabinet Sub Committee, a comprehensive response to the J.C. Weliamuna Report on the actions taken by the three member Board Committee in respect of the observations and recommendations made in the Report, was submitted.

In September 2017, a comprehensive docket containing the Company’s responses in connection with the Weliamuna Report were submitted to the Chairman of the COPE Sunil Handunnetti while most recently, a further update in January 2018 was submitted to the Minister of Public Enterprise Development Kabir Harshim.

“It is to be noted that whilst simultaneously the internal investigation were being carried out by a three member Board Committee of SriLankan Airlines, some of the employees were also summoned to the PRECIFAC, CID, FCID and the Bribery commission to provide Statements and submit documents and information and to this date, investigations continue with the CID, FCID and Bribery commission.”

“The external investigations on the matters referred to above are not within the capability or the mandate of the Board of Directors,” the statement said.

In July 2016, Minister Kabir Hashim requested that a forensic audit on the financial transaction and affairs referred to in the Weliamuna Report be conducted by a forensic accounting service but owing to the high cost involved, the decision was abandoned by the Minister, it said