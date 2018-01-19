SC rejects the petition filed by SLPP over the rejection of Maharagama nomination list

The Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) against the rejection of their party nomination list for the Maharagama Urban Council a short while ago.

The verdict regarding the FR filed by the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) against the rejection of their party nomination list for the Maharagama and Thiruppane were schdulded to be delivered today (19).

The case was taken up for hearing today in front of the bench of three judges comprising Priyasath Dep, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Nalin Perera.

Seven SLPP candidates filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court against the rejection of the party’s nomination list for the Maharagama Urban Council on December 22, 2017.

The Chairman of the Elections Commission, its members, the Maharagama Returning Officer and the secretaries of the JVP, UNP and SLFP have been named as respondents in the case.

The petitioners say that although the nomination list was rejected one the grounds that the gender of one of the female candidates was listed as male, the Returning Officer had the opportunity to study the matter and take a decision.

The petition claims that the rejection of the nomination list has resulted in a serious injustice and therefore requests the Supreme Court to issue an order to the Elections Commission to accept the rejected nomination list.

The petition also requested the court to issue a stay order preventing the election for the Maharama Urban Council from being held until a verdict is delivered on the petition.

The nomination lists of the Podujana Peramuna, which is contesting the election under the “flower bud” symbol, for several Local Government bodies including the Maharagama UC were rejected on December 14.

Meanwhile five candidates from the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna had also filed a petition before the Court of Appeal against the rejection of the nomination list for the Maharagama Urban Council.

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a petition filed by the National People’s Party challenging the rejection of its nomination list for the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

The National People’s Party (Jathika Mahajana Pakshaya) filed a petition before the Supreme Court on Jan. 1 seeking a court order preventing Local Government elections for the CMC.